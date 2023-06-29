Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. At 53, Campbell added: “It’s never too late to become a mother.” She didn’t offer further details. In 2021, the host of the reality competition series “The Face” introduced her daughter to the world on Instagram and then the cover of British Vogue. At the time, Campbell said only that the baby wasn’t adopted. She has not revealed the names of either child.

