Japanese journalist barred from entering Hong Kong without clear reason, newspaper says

HONG KONG (AP) — A Japanese newspaper has reported that a Japanese journalist was barred from entering Hong Kong without a clear reason, raising concerns over the city’s shrinking press freedoms. The Japan Times, a prominent English-language newspaper, reported Friday that a freelance journalist was being taken by officials to a room at the airport upon arrival Thursday and was being interviewed for around an hour. Yoshiaki Ogawa, known for his coverage in the financial hub, was sent back to Tokyo on Friday. The Immigration Department in Hong Kong did not confirm the events and refused to comment on individual cases. It added the department acts in accordance with the laws in handling each immigration case.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.