Judge allows nearly all of North Carolina’s revised 12-week abortion law to take effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked temporarily a small portion of North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions from taking effect this weekend. But remaining provisions set to take effect on Saturday will begin as scheduled. They include a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy with new exceptions. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued a temporary restraining order halting a rule stating a physician must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before conducting a medication abortion. Violating that rule could have resulted in criminal penalties for doctors. Before Saturday, North Carolina has had a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.