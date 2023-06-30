Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion. The meeting came as fighting continued. The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two people were killed in the region’s capital in a Russian strike that hit residences, a medical facility and a school where residents were lined up to receive humanitarian aid. Another person was killed in a morning strike on the village of Bilzoerka, the regional prosecutor’s office said. The presidential office said on Thursday morning that at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks during the previous 24 hours.

