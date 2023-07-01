Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she won’t discuss the Ukraine war while at Wimbledon
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka says she wants to talk only about tennis during Wimbledon and not the war in Ukraine that became a contentious topic for the Belarusian during the last Grand Slam event. Sabalenka is seeded No. 2 at the All England Club and considered among the main contenders for the title. She won the Australian Open in January, then reached the semifinals at the French Open in June. She skipped two news conferences in Paris after saying queries about the war and Belarus’ role in helping Russia attack Ukraine made her uncomfortable.