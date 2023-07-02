Guatemala’s high court steps into election, suspends release of official results

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s highest court has suspended the releasing of official results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 election. The Constitutional Court late Saturday called for a new hearing to review the contested tallies in no more than five days. Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo had emerged from a field of nearly two dozen presidential hopefuls in the first round of voting. Since neither came close the 50% threshold, they were expected to compete in an Aug. 20 runoff to determine Guatemala’s next president.

