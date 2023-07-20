Skip to Content
Music Review: ‘Barbie’ soundtrack delivers a dreamhouse of Kenergy and ballads alike

By JIM POLLOCK
Associated Press

The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster’s soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occasionally touching collection, writes the Associated Press’ Jim Pollock. The result is a worthy, danceable bookend to the classic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of a generation before, courtesy artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala — even Ken actor Ryan Gosling himself.

