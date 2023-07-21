Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan agents and police have raided the offices of the Seed Movement of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo as part of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in the party’s formation. Andrea Reyes, a lawyer and party member, confirmed Friday that the agents and police had come to search for documents. The Attorney General’s Office also confirmed the search. The raid came shortly after Guatemalan electoral authorities sought a protective order from the country’s highest court, alleging that a number of state actors were attempting to interfere with the election. The country’s political system has been in disarray since the progressive Arévalo placed a surprising second in an initial round of voting June 25.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.