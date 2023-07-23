Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood. That follows confirmation from authorities that the body of his 2-year-old sister was recovered from the Delaware River. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that although 2-year-old Matilda Sheils was recovered Friday, they are “devastated that we have not yet been able to reunite Conrad with his sister and family.” Police said hundreds of people have been searching but right now, it “will be dependent upon the conditions of the river.”