Connecticut’s governor orders an independent investigation into falsified traffic tickets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday ordered an independent investigation into the state police after an audit last month that showed troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021. Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. They cautioned, however, that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong because of carelessness or human error. Lamont says an independent investigation is needed to learn what happened and prevent it from happening again. Lamont has appointed former U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly to lead the investigation, which is expected to take up to six months.

