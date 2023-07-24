Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte throws hat into race for New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Former New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte has announced she’s running for governor, days after fellow Republican Chris Sununu said he’s not seeking reelection to a fifth term in 2024. She said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that Sununu did a great job, but the state is one election away from becoming Massachusetts. She said she’s running for governor to make sure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous and free. Ayotte was New Hampshire’s attorney general when she was elected to the Senate in 2010. She was defeated in November 2016 by Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan in a close race.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.