Vermont farmers are urged to document crop losses from flooding

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state and federal officials are urging farmers to document and report their losses from the catastrophic flooding that hit the state two weeks ago and inundated crops. U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott and agriculture officials toured damage at Paul Mazza’s Fruit and Vegetable farm in Essex Junction on Monday. Mazza says the fields were under 20 feet (6 meters) of water during the flooding, including acres of blueberry bushes and corn that are now contaminated and unsellable. Mazza has seven farms and estimates he has about 25% of his produce left. Agriculture is a key driver of Vermont’s rural economy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.