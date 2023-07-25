Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people in four Northeastern states. Six of the people have been hospitalized. The CDC said Tuesday that illnesses have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ground beef is the only common food reported in the outbreak People who recalled what they ate and where they bought it reported eating 80% lean ground beef purchased from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. The agency says no recall has been issued.

