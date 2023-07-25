Wisconsin drops lawsuit challenging Trump-era border wall funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is dropping out of two multistate lawsuits that challenged former President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars to fund a wall across the southern U.S. border. Lawmakers in Wisconsin granted the state Justice Department permission to exit the lawsuits on Tuesday. The lawsuits were filed in 2019 and 2020. They challenged using $6.7 billion for the wall that was meant for National Guard units, military construction projects and police. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in 2021 halting wall construction using the money in question. All the states except Wisconsin have dropped out of the lawsuits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.