A judge is set to hear the last day of testimony in the Oxford High School shooter’s sentencing
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge is expected to hear the third and final day of testimony Tuesday at a unique sentencing hearing for the Oxford High School shooter. Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to murder, terrorism and other charges in a shooting that killed four students and wounded others in 2021. An automatic life sentence would be unconstitutional because he is a teenager. Judge Kwame Rowe first must consider the shooter’s mental health, unstable family life and other factors before deciding whether a life term would fit. Crumbley’s attorneys want a shorter sentence and an opportunity for parole. He left behind a journal and text messages that were rife with dark writings, confusion and paranoia.