8 high school students in Las Vegas arrested on murder charges in fatal beating of classmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eight high school students in Las Vegas between the ages of 13 and 17 were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal beating of a classmate. Las Vegas police say investigators are still working to identify two more students who participated in the Nov. 1 fight that they say was over a pair of wireless headphones and a vape pen. Police say 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. died a week after he was badly beaten in the fight in an alley near his high school in eastern Las Vegas. Police say they are working with the district attorney’s office in Las Vegas to determine if the students will be charged with murder as adults.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.