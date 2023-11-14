Matriarch is charged with arranging her ex-son-in-law’s death, 1 week after son convicted of murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The matriarch of a wealthy South Florida family has been arrested on charges that she arranged her ex-son-in-law’s murder. Authorities say 73-year-old Donna Adelson was arrested Monday at Miami International Airport and charged with the 2014 murder of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel. She had been about to board a flight to Dubai and Vietnam, two countries the U.S. does not have extradition treaties with. Adelson’s son, oral surgeon Charlie Adelson, was convicted last week of paying two hit men to kill Markel. Markel had been in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, at the time of his death.

