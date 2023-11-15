Dutch court orders company to compensate 5 Iranian victims of Iraqi mustard gas attacks in the 1980s

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that a company must pay compensation to five Iranian victims of chemical weapons attacks by Iraq in the 1980s after the company did not show up in court to defend itself against claims it supplied raw materials for poison gas. The court in The Hague cleared a second company of liability in the same case. It ruled that the company was not aware when it sold chemicals to the regime of Saddam Hussein that they would be used to make mustard gas. The five Iranians were left permanently injured after Iraqi mustard gas attacks during the Iran-Iraq war.

