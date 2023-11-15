Ohio commission approves fracking in state parks and wildlife areas despite fraud investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state commission in Ohio has voted to approve fracking for oil and gas drilling in state parks and designated wildlife areas. The vote Wednesday comes amid an ongoing investigation into possibly fraudulent support for the measure in the form of identical letters urging support of fracking that over a hundred people say they did not give permission to use their names. The form letters have been traced back to multiple entities, one of whom says they are “fully cooperating” with the attorney general’s office. Environmental advocates have accused the commission of a lack of transparency and poisoning future generations.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report for America

