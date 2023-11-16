US imposes new sanctions over Russian oil price cap violations, Kremlin influence in the Balkans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has levied a new round of sanctions on firms and ships that used U.S. service providers to carry Russian crude oil in violation of the multinational price cap — and imposed another set of sanctions on a group of Balkan people and firms tied to Kremlin influence in the region. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions Thursday on three United Arab Emirates-based firms and blocked three ships that used U.S. service providers to carry Russian crude oil above the $60 price cap. Also announced are sanctions imposed on eight people and six entities across the Balkans — from Bosnia to North Macedonia — accused of corruption and enabling Russian malign influence in the region.

