Roadside bomb kills 3 people in Pakistan’s insurgency-hit Baluchistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a roadside bomb has killed three people in the insurgency-hit southwestern Baluchistan province. The bomb was planted Sunday on a dirt road in the Balgatar area of Kech district and was detonated remotely, authorities said. Three men, two of whom were brothers, were killed while on their way to a family gathering, and a privately owned car was destroyed. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but suspicion falls on Baluch nationalists turned separatist groups who have been involved in low-level insurgency for over two decades in the gas- and mineral-rich province. Islamic militants and a banned Sunni extremist group also operate in the province.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.