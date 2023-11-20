A 2023 gift guide that will strike a chord: 10 ideas for the music lover in your life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From the obsessive record collector to the casual listener. The shower singers to the rock stars of tomorrow. There’s a music-inspired gift for everyone over the holidays. The challenge, of course, is in the decision making. Is a genre-specific festival ticket the way to go? What about a box set fit for a budding audiophile? A superstar’s memoir? Here’s a gift guide for the audio lover in your life — from photocard binders for the K-pop superfan to a pair of great headphones to a cheese board that looks surprisingly hi-def. It’ll be music to their ears.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.