Man linked to Arizona teen Alicia Navarro pleads not guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
A Montana man who had been living with a teenager who disappeared from her home in Arizona four years ago has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of the sexual abuse of children based on images that authorities say were found on his cellphone. Edmund Davis has been jailed on $1 million bail since his Oct. 23 arrest. Authorities haven’t said if Davis is considered a suspect in the disappearance of Alicia Navarro in September 2019. She was almost 19 when she walked into the Havre, Montana, police station this summer saying she wanted to be removed from the missing persons list.