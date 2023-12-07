A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer was shot in a leg and a suspect was critically injured in a shooting. Police say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the officer was treated at a hospital and released. The suspect remained hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened after a woman called 911 and said a man was following her in a vehicle, violating a protection order she had against him. Ernster says the woman reported the man was armed with a handgun and was intentionally running his vehicle into her vehicle. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation.

