Lawsuit accuses NY college of negligence for harboring ex-con who abused students

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former students are suing Sarah Lawrence College. They argue that the New York school failed to protect them from Lawrence “Larry” Ray as the ex-convict moved into his daughter’s housing on campus and began grooming her friends for abuse. The plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court late last month that they suffered years of abuse because of the college’s negligence. They say Ray made little attempt to hide the fact that he had moved into his daughter’s dorm in 2010 and that he was allowed to stay there. A college spokesperson said Thursday that the facts of the case “will tell a different story.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.