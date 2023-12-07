Facing a Conservative revolt, UK leader Sunak says judges won’t stop him sending migrants to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “do what is necessary” to revive a blocked deal to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, even if it means ignoring human rights laws. The U.K. Supreme Court has declared the plan illegal, but Sunak said Thursday that a planned new law would overcome the ruling. Sending asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is central to the U.K. government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats from France. The plan has roiled Sunak’s Conservative Party and threatened his leadership. Party hard-liners want even tougher action. The immigration minister quit Wednesday, saying the bill “does not go far enough.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.