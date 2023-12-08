Scottish court upholds UK decision to block Scotland’s landmark gender-recognition bill

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s highest civil court has upheld the British government’s move to block a landmark gender-recognition law passed by the Scottish parliament. The decision underscores the growing divide over local control of legislation in the nations of the United Kingdom. The ruling by the Court of Session in Edinburgh is a setback for Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, which overwhelmingly approved a bill allowing anyone 16 or older to change the gender designation on their identity documents by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The legislation set Scotland apart from the rest of the U.K., where the minimum age is 18 and a medical diagnosis is required.

