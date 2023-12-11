Person of interest arrested in slaying of Detroit synagogue president

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose death after the start of the Israel-Hamas war prompted speculation the slaying could have been the result of antisemitism. The arrest is the second announced by the city’s police department since the Oct. 21 slaying of 40-year-old Samantha Woll, who was found dead outside her near-downtown home hours after returning from a wedding. A suspect initially taken into custody was released last month without any charges being filed. Detroit police did not say Sunday evening if the suspect currently being held is the same person previously arrested in the case. Police Chief James White has said the attack doesn’t appear to be a result of antisemitism.

