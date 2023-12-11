Rare Raymond Chandler poem is a tribute to his late wife, with a surprising twist

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare and newly published Raymond Chandler poem is an ode to his late wife, Cissy, that holds a surprising plot twist. The 27-line “Requiem” is a grieving tribute, with opening lines that have the aura of a crime scene and an innocent victim. The poem also includes a reference to love letters the couple exchanged. While Chandler declares the letters will “never die,” he is believed to have destroyed them. One crime fiction expert calls the poem “heartfelt and lovely” and a worthy addition to the legacy of Chandler, known for such classic novels as “The Long Goodbye.”

