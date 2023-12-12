Voting closes in Egypt’s presidential elections, with el-Sissi almost certain to win a third term

CAIRO (AP) — Voting has closed in Egypt’s presidential election that is almost certain to see President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi secure a third term. The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a conflict on Egypt’s eastern border that threatens to expand into wider regional turmoil. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on Dec. 18. El-Sissi has been president for over nine years and faces no serious challenger. More than 67 million Egyptians were eligible to vote, with the turnout yet to be announced.

