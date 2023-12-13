LeBron James says ‘moment was everything’ seeing son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James says the “moment was everything” to see oldest son Bronny James make his collegiate debut for Southern California. The elder James took a detour back to California from Las Vegas after the Lakers beat Indiana to win the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. LA returned to the regular season with a 127-125 loss at the Dallas Mavericks. James didn’t miss a beat as he finished with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Bronny’s debut came nearly five months after he went into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

