Michigan prosecutors outline case against false Trump electors in first hearing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have begun outlining their case against 15 Michigan Republicans who face forgery and other charges for serving as false electors for Donald Trump during the 2020 election. The preliminary examinations that got underway Wednesday in a Lansing courtroom are expected to provide the fullest glimpse yet at the state’s case. The hearings will allow the judge to decide whether there is enough evidence to substantiate the charges and whether the case can proceed. Six of the 15 false electors appeared for Wednesday’s hearing. The others will appear at later dates. Michigan is one of seven battleground states where fake electors sent certificates to Congress falsely declaring Trump the winner of the election despite confirmed results showing he had lost.

