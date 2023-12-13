South Carolina’s top education official wants online digital maps as part of $38M school safety ask

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top education official plans to ask lawmakers for $5 million next to put a digital map of every school in the state online and make those maps immediately available on police officers’ mobile devices as they respond to a shooting or other emergency. Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver announced those plans Wednesday as she joined Gov. Henry McMaster and law enforcement officials at the state’s new school safety facility. In all, Weaver and McMaster plan to ask lawmakers for at least $38 million for school safety, including for a $20 million pot of money that local school districts can pull from for safety upgrades.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.