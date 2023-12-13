The White House is hosting nearly 100 US lawmakers to brainstorm gun violence prevention strategies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting nearly 100 lawmakers from around the country to work on how their states can try to reduce gun violence. The gun violence prevention office is the first of its kind, launched this year by President Joe Biden. The office has created guidelines to help states take action across six areas. Those areas include creating state-run offices like the federal office, strengthening support for survivors and families of victims, and reinforcing responsible gun ownership. Vice President Kamala Harris is overseeing the office and will speak to the lawmakers Wednesday. Attending will be lawmakers from 39 states including Nevada, where a gunman last week killed three university faculty members.

