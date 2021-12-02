Police probe possible hate crime during school board meeting

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — Police in the greater Seattle area are investigating a possible hate crime after a school board meeting was interrupted by people who played a recording that used the N-word as the superintendent, who is Black, started speaking. News outlets report the Enumclaw School District was holding its regular school board meeting Nov. 22 when police say two unidentified Zoom attendees interrupted Dr. Shaun Carey, repeatedly using the racial slur. Enumclaw Police Department Commander Mike Graddon said Wednesday that the case is being investigated as an intentional hate crime. The incident prompted Carey to post an open letter titled “Hate has no home here.”