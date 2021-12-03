Body discovered in suitcase inside car trunk, 1 arrested

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police have arrested someone after finding a suitcase in a car that contained a body. The Statesman Journal reports according to Salem Police, officers responded Thursday to the Claxter Court Apartments in north Salem on a report of someone moving a large suitcase from an apartment into the trunk of a vehicle. Officers found a vehicle belonging to apartment resident 59-year-old Richard Flennory and said his body was in the suitcase. The state medical examiner’s office determined no foul play in Flennory’s death. Police said when someone living in Flennory’s apartment found him dead, he put him in the suitcase and the trunk to avoid a police visit. The person was charged with abuse of a corpse.