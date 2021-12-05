1-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound in Washington state
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state are investigating the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a weapons assault complaint Saturday evening in Granite Falls and arrived to find the girl with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office major crimes unit is investigating. Granite Falls is city of almost 4,000 people located about 40 miles northeast of Seattle.
Comments