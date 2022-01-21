1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run collision, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he ran from a vehicle collision that killed one person and injured another in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau says at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a crash in southeast Portland. Police say the passenger in a Toyota Camry had died and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Another vehicle involved in the incident was empty and witnesses said people had run from the car. Police say they found three people believed to have been in the vehicle including driver Ayzaiah Walker, who was arrested. It wasn’t known if Walker has a lawyer to comment.