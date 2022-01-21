DeHoog appointed to Oregon Supreme Court

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Deschutes County Circuit judge serving on the state Court of Appeals has been named to Oregon Supreme Court. The Bulletin reports Roger J. DeHoog’s appointment was announced this week by Gov. Kate Brown’s office. DeHoog fills a vacancy on the court created by the retirement of Justice Lynn R. Nakamoto. The appointment is effective “immediately,” according to the governor’s office. DeHoog told the The Bulletin he is deeply honored that the governor saw fit to appoint him to the position. He is the second Asian Pacific American to serve on the Oregon Supreme Court, and is the only judge on either of Oregon’s appellate courts from outside the Willamette Valley.