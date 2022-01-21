Peak yet to come, as Oregon sets daily COVID case record

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials predict that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state will reach its peak within the next week. In addition coronavirus-related hospitalizations will likely surpass the previous surge’s numbers in early February. The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,947 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Although Friday’s case count is a record for the state, it is likely that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is much higher. As more and more people use at-home self-test kits — giving them an instant, at times inaccurate, answer whether or not they are infected with COVID-19 — they are not required to report their results to the state, likely resulting in a significant undercount of cases.