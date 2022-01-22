Wolves attracted by cow carcasses kill Oregon herding dog

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials say wolves attracted to six unburied cow carcasses at an eastern Oregon ranch killed a herding dog. The Oregon Department of Fish and Game says the wolves killed the 40-pound dog on Friday about 150 yards from the rancher’s house. Officials say the Keating pack has 10 wolves, some with tracking collars. Wildlife officials say a signal from one of those collars showed it was on the property where the herding dog was killed. Wildlife officials say ranchers should bury carcasses because even heavily decomposed carcasses will attract wolves. Officials advised the rancher to haze the wolves, and the rancher said he would try to drive them away.