Ridwell sues Oregon county for banning recycling service

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A county in the Portland, Oregon, area is facing a federal lawsuit from a recycling company that wants to operate in unincorporated rural areas. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Ridwell filed the lawsuit against the county Friday, saying the county is going against state law by not allowing the company to operate. The lawsuit came a day after county officials announced plans to expand their own recycling program. A Washington County code forbids anyone to collect waste for profit within unincorporated areas. Ridwell applied for an exemption last year, but a volunteer advisory committee denied it, questioning the company’s transparency in how it handled materials and its employment practices. 

