Former Portland mayor, tavern owner Bud Clark dies at 90

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Portland Mayor and tavern owner Bud Clark has died. Clark’s daughter confirmed to KATU-TV that he died Tuesday afternoon of congestive heart failure. He was 90 years old. Clark became mayor in 1985 after an upset victory against incumbent Mayor Frank Ivancie and served two terms. He also owned the Goose Hollow Inn in southwest Portland. As mayor, he shifted focus to community policing, helped expand mass transit and developed a plan to address homelessness. Clark was also known as the model in the 1970s “Expose Yourself to Art” poster, which showed Clark in a trench coat flashing a sculpture in downtown Portland. Clark told KGW-TV the photo shoot was an awareness campaign for venereal disease.