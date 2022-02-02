2 people shot in Southeast Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the incident reported near Southeast 119th Avenue and Stark Street. Police Lt. Nathan Sheppard says officers found two people “struck by gunfire.” A large contingent of officers was at the scene Wednesday afternoon. No additional information about the shooting or the conditions of the people was immediately available.