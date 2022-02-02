Labor Day fire survivors in FEMA housing granted extension

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An extension granted by the state will give survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires in Southern Oregon an extra six months of FEMA housing. KTVL-TV reports FEMA guidelines call for housing assistance only up to 18 months after a declared disaster, giving the survivors of the 2020 fires until mid-March to find new homes. FEMA spokesperson Paul Corah says finding permanent housing for people is slow going in an area with low housing inventory. Of 190 units supplied to fire survivor families, 154 are still in use in Jackson County. Housing programs in Marion, Lane, Lincoln and Linn Counties were given similar extensions.