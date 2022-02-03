Church sues city over restricting homeless meal services

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — A church is suing the city of Brookings after an ordinance was passed barring churches in residential areas from serving more than two free meals a week to people experiencing homelessness. Jefferson Public Radio reports St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church says they are obeying the teachings of Jesus Christ when they give food and medical care to those in need. By denying them that opportunity, church officials claim the city is interfering with their faith. The Episcopal Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy’s are asking a federal court in Oregon to declare the ordinance invalid. Brookings Mayor Ron Hedenskog declined to comment on ongoing litigation.