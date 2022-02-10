Murder conviction of ex-cop in wife’s killing reversed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The murder conviction of a former police sergeant in the death of his estranged wife has been reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals. KOIN-TV reports Lynn Benton was found guilty in 2016 of aggravated murder in connection with the 2011 death of Debbie Higbee-Benton. Higbee-Benton was found dead in her Gladstone salon on May 28, 2011. Benton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Oregon Court of Appeals found Wednesday that a jail informant was acting as a state agent after coming to authorities with information. Prosecutors with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office are now considering whether to appeal that decision or retry the case.