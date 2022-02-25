Washington lawmakers urge halt to hemp-derived THC in state

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington lawmakers are making a last-ditch attempt to block intoxicating, synthetically derived cannabis products from being sold in the state — including at gas stations and convenience stores — after an earlier bill failed to advance. With about two weeks left in the legislative session, Democratic Sen. Karen Keiser and Republican Mark Schoesler introduced a measure Friday to ban the products, which have proliferated nationally due to a loophole in the 2018 federal Farm Bill, which authorized hemp growing. Many producers have taken a non-intoxicating compound called CBD and chemically converted it into the impairing delta-8 or delta-9 THC, which is then used in vape oil, gummy candies and other products.