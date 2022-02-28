Inslee directs agencies to cut ties with Russian companies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a move to sever ties with Russian entities doing business with Washington state in protest of the invasion of Ukraine. The Seattle Times reports that in a news conference Monday that focused on the state’s COVID-19 mask requirements, the governor called the invasion of Ukraine an “outrageous foreign invasion.” In response, the governor said he is directing Washington’s state agencies to identify any business or other connections with Russian state institutions or significant companies. He says once identified, the state intends to cancel those contracts. The governor also urged private companies in Washington state to consider cutting ties with Russia.