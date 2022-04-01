King County to pay $3M to settle lawsuit over jail beating

SEATTLE (AP) — King County will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by an incarcerated man who was severely beaten in 2018 by another inmate who officials knew was dangerous and had a history of attacking his cellmates. Toby Meagher suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and teeth when he was attacked by Troy Leae (lee-AYE-ee). He had just returned to the jail from Western State Hospital where he had assaulted six people. On the day of the assault, corrections officers disregarded Meagher’s pleas to be moved from his cell. Soon after, Meagher was found unconscious after Leae pounded his head against a metal sink.